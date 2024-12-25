Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric opened 3,200 new stores across India on Wednesday, December 25, to expand the company's operations. According to his social media post on platform X, more than one lakh people attended the inauguration ceremony.

“What energy, and what a turnout! Over 1 lakh people have come to join us as we celebrate the opening of 4000 @OlaElectric stores in India!” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal in his post on platform X.

Earlier on December 2, Aggarwal posted on X about expanding the company's stores from 800 to 4,000 stores nationwide.

“Taking the Electric revolution to the next level this month. Going from 800 stores right now to 4000 stores this month itself,” said the chief, highlighting that all the new stores will also have a servicing capacity.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares closed 1.53 per cent higher at ₹94.05 on December 24, ahead of the Christmas holiday, compared to ₹92.63 at the previous market close.

Ola S1 Pro Sona On Christmas 2024, the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) maker also launched a new colour for the company's flagship scooter. The company unveiled the Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition, an electric scooter featuring 24-carat gold accents. However, the S1 Pro Sona Edition is not available for direct purchase. Instead, the exclusive scooter can only be acquired through a unique contest organised by Ola.

The company launched a contest round that opened on December 25. Customers can win the Sona Edition via several creative methods. Enthusiasts can participate by sharing content on social media or engaging in in-store activities.