BHEL in an exchange filing on Friday announced that 'against stiff competitive bidding', Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a major order for the supply of 12 Steam Generators from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

Valued at Rs1,405 crore, the order has been won under NPCIL’s Fleet Mode procurement programme and mandates supply of 12 Steam Generators for India’s highest rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to be set up at four different locations in the country.

The Steam Generators will be manufactured at the Tiruchirapalli plant of BHEL. Significantly, this is the second major supply order secured by BHEL through competitive bidding for the Fleet Mode implementation programme of 10x700 MWe Nuclear projects by NPCIL. The first equipment order secured by BHEL under this programme, for the supply of 32 Reactor Header Assemblies, is currently under execution, it said.

BHEL has also emerged as the L-1 bidder in another ₹10,800 crore tender of NPCIL for 6x700 MWe Turbine Island Packages. ''With this the company has reinstated its supremacy and reaffirmed its position of being the lone domestic supplier for Nuclear Steam Turbines in the country,'' it said.





