Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Thursday said that it has won an order for the renovation and modernisation (R&M) of steam turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Gujarat.

The order valued at ₹300 crore, is for the 200 MW Unit-3 and the 210 MW Unit-5 of the Ukai Thermal Power Station . The order has been placed on BHEL by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited.

BHEL is also the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of these turbine.

It is expected to extend the life and reliability of Units-3&5 at Ukai TPS.

"The R&M work being undertaken by BHEL will not only extend the life and reliability of Units-3&5 at Ukai TPS, but also improve the efficiency levels of these turbines addressing the problems of technical obsolescence, thereby making them more environment friendly, " said BHEL in its regulatory filing.

BHEL’s scope of work in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, dismantling, erection, testing and commissioning of the steam turbines and associated auxiliaries.

The equipment for the project will be supplied by BHEL’s manufacturing units at Haridwar, Trichy, Bengaluru and Bhopal while the execution on site will be undertaken by the company’s Power Sector - Western Region, Nagpur.

BHEL has executed R&M projects of over 35,000 MW thermal capacity till date comprising of comprehensive R&M, retrofit works including Boiler retrofits, C&I retrofits, ESP retrofits, combustion modification packages.

On Thursday, BHEL scrip ended 1.11 per cent lower at ₹79.95 on BSE.