BHEL bags ₹300 cr order for renovation of steam turbines at Gujarat's Ukai Thermal Power Station. Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 04:53 PM IST
The order has been placed on BHEL by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Thursday said that it has won an order for the renovation and modernisation (R&M) of steam turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Gujarat.