BHEL commissions 800 MW thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned the second unit (800 MW) of the 2x800 MW Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-l.

The company said,"Located at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the greenfield project is being developed by NTPC Ltd. The first unit of this project was commissioned by BHEL in 2019 and is presently under commercial operation."

So far, the companyhas commissioned 24 sets of supercritical boilers and 20 sets of supercritical turbine generators of 660/700/800 MW rating, out of which 08 sets of supercritical boilers and 06 sets of supercritical turbine generators have been commissioned for NTPC Ltd.

BHEL’s scope of work in the project envisaged design, engineering, manufacture, supply and erection & commissioning of steam turbines,generators, boilers and associated auxiliaries, besides state-of-the-art controls & instrumentation (C&l) and electrostatic precipitators (ESPs).

The key equipment for the project was manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru plants, while the construction of the plant was undertaken by the company’s Power Sector — Northern Region, Noida.

BHEL is India’s largest manufacturer of power generating equipment with an installed base of over 1,90,000 MW of power equipment globally. BHEL has so far contracted 58 sets of supercritical boilers and 53 sets of supercritical turbine generators from various customers, in domestic as well as overseas markets.

