BHEL commissions India’s largest floating solar PV plant1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 02:18 PM IST
- The plant is installed across the natural raw water reservoir, saving valuable land resources, and also conserves water by reducing evaporation.
Listen to this article
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commissioned India’s largest floating Solar PV plant rated at 100 MW at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana. The plant is installed across the natural raw water reservoir, saving valuable land resources, and also conserves water by reducing evaporation.