BHEL commissions India’s largest floating solar PV plant

BHEL is the leading EPC player in the floating solar segment in the country. 152 MW of capacity has been commissioned so far, delivering plants on all kinds of water bodies – natural reservoirs, man-made reservoirs and saline back-water kayals. BHEL’s in- house capability for end-to-end engineering and execution of floating solar projects is supported by its dedicated and committed engineering and project teams, which have made this feat possible, a company statement said.