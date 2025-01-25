Companies
BHEL is pulling out all stops to recover arbitral awards worth ₹1,500 crore
Manas Pimpalkhare , Rituraj Baruah 4 min read 25 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- BHEL is accelerating its efforts to ensure that these awards, which were in favour of the company, are collected as soon as possible
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : State-run industrial equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is pulling out all stops to secure arbitral awards worth nearly ₹1,500 crore, which is about 15x the company's September quarter net profit.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less