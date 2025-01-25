BHEL is pulling out all stops to recover arbitral awards worth ₹1,500 crore

In 2018, BHEL won an arbitral award worth more than ₹830 crore, but the payer went under liquidation, according to the parliamentary committee report cited above. BHEL was declared as a secured creditor of the payer, but legal tiffs between BHEL and the liquidators led to the issue being challenged till the apex court, where the matter is stuck currently. Another case from 2019, worth over ₹223 crore is still pending before the Karnataka High Court as the arbitral award was challenged by the payer.