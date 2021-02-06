BHEL Q3 results: Net loss at 217 crore; revenue drops 21.6%

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) posted a net loss of ₹217 crore for the quarter ended in December. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹162.7 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue dropped 21.6% year-on-year to ₹4,451.4 crore during the quarter under review. It was ₹5,680.8 crore during Q3FY20.

The group's operation and financial result have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

BHEL recently commissioned the second unit of 1600 MW Gadarwara thermal power project in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The project would be developed by NTPC Ltd, it mentioned. The first unit of 800 MW of this project was commissioned by BHEL in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via