OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BHEL Q3 results: Net loss at 217 crore; revenue drops 21.6%
Shares of BHEL were trading 1.29% lower at Rs91.95 apiece on BSE. Photo: Bloomberg
Shares of BHEL were trading 1.29% lower at Rs91.95 apiece on BSE. Photo: Bloomberg

BHEL Q3 results: Net loss at 217 crore; revenue drops 21.6%

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 04:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The revenue dropped 21.6% year-on-year to 4,451.4 crore during the quarter under review

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) posted a net loss of 217 crore for the quarter ended in December. The company reported a consolidated net profit of 162.7 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue dropped 21.6% year-on-year to 4,451.4 crore during the quarter under review. It was 5,680.8 crore during Q3FY20.

The group's operation and financial result have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BHEL recently commissioned the second unit of 1600 MW Gadarwara thermal power project in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The project would be developed by NTPC Ltd, it mentioned. The first unit of 800 MW of this project was commissioned by BHEL in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout