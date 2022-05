Government-owned engineering and manufacturing firm, BHEL posted a strong bottom line during the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). The company recorded a standalone net profit of ₹908.87 crore in Q4FY22 compared to a loss of ₹1032.88 crore witnessed in the same quarter last year.

BHEL net income records multi-fold growth in Q4FY22 against net profit of mere ₹14.26 crore logged in the quarter ending December 2021.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹8,061.68 crore increasing by 12.4% from ₹7,171.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The latest revenue climbed by a whopping 56.96% compared to ₹5,135.90 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

Standalone total expenses stood at ₹7,091.29 crore in Q4FY22 declining from ₹8,640.15 crore in Q4FY21, however, higher from ₹5,206.79 crore in Q3FY22.

For the full fiscal FY22, the net profit of the company stands at ₹410.24 crore against a net loss of ₹2,717.14 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations advanced to ₹21,211.09 crore in FY22 versus ₹17,308.44 crore in the previous fiscal.

In a meeting held on Saturday, BHEL's board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.4 per share (@20%) on the paid up share capital of the Company for FY 2021-22.

On Friday, BHEL shares settled at ₹53.15 apiece up by 7.81% on BSE.