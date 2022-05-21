Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  BHEL Q4FY22: PAT climbs to 909 cr, dividend declared

BHEL Q4FY22: PAT climbs to 909 cr, dividend declared

BHEL net income records multi-fold growth in Q4FY22 against net profit of mere 14.26 crore logged in the quarter ending December 2021.
1 min read . 04:39 PM ISTLivemint

Standalone revenue from operations stood at 8,061.68 crore increasing by 12.4% from 7,171.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The latest revenue climbed by a whopping 56.96% compared to 5,135.90 crore recorded in the preceding quarter

Government-owned engineering and manufacturing firm, BHEL posted a strong bottom line during the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). The company recorded a standalone net profit of 908.87 crore in Q4FY22 compared to a loss of 1032.88 crore witnessed in the same quarter last year.

BHEL net income records multi-fold growth in Q4FY22 against net profit of mere 14.26 crore logged in the quarter ending December 2021.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at 8,061.68 crore increasing by 12.4% from 7,171.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The latest revenue climbed by a whopping 56.96% compared to 5,135.90 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

Standalone total expenses stood at 7,091.29 crore in Q4FY22 declining from 8,640.15 crore in Q4FY21, however, higher from 5,206.79 crore in Q3FY22.

For the full fiscal FY22, the net profit of the company stands at 410.24 crore against a net loss of 2,717.14 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations advanced to 21,211.09 crore in FY22 versus 17,308.44 crore in the previous fiscal.

In a meeting held on Saturday, BHEL's board of directors recommended a final dividend of 0.4 per share (@20%) on the paid up share capital of the Company for FY 2021-22.

On Friday, BHEL shares settled at 53.15 apiece up by 7.81% on BSE.