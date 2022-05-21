BHEL Q4FY22: PAT climbs to ₹ 909 cr, dividend declared

BHEL net income records multi-fold growth in Q4FY22 against net profit of mere ₹ 14.26 crore logged in the quarter ending December 2021.

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST

Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹8,061.68 crore increasing by 12.4% from ₹7,171.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The latest revenue climbed by a whopping 56.96% compared to ₹5,135.90 crore recorded in the preceding quarter