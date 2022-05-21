BHEL Q4FY22: PAT climbs to 909 cr, dividend declared

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹8,061.68 crore increasing by 12.4% from ₹7,171.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The latest revenue climbed by a whopping 56.96% compared to ₹5,135.90 crore recorded in the preceding quarter
Government-owned engineering and manufacturing firm, BHEL posted a strong bottom line during the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). The company recorded a standalone net profit of ₹908.87 crore in Q4FY22 compared to a loss of ₹1032.88 crore witnessed in the same quarter last year.
BHEL net income records multi-fold growth in Q4FY22 against net profit of mere ₹14.26 crore logged in the quarter ending December 2021.
Standalone total expenses stood at ₹7,091.29 crore in Q4FY22 declining from ₹8,640.15 crore in Q4FY21, however, higher from ₹5,206.79 crore in Q3FY22.
For the full fiscal FY22, the net profit of the company stands at ₹410.24 crore against a net loss of ₹2,717.14 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations advanced to ₹21,211.09 crore in FY22 versus ₹17,308.44 crore in the previous fiscal.
In a meeting held on Saturday, BHEL's board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.4 per share (@20%) on the paid up share capital of the Company for FY 2021-22.
On Friday, BHEL shares settled at ₹53.15 apiece up by 7.81% on BSE.