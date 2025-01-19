Companies
Government weighs strategic PSU tag for BHEL
Summary
- The move comes as the company diversifies into newer areas like electric mobility and nuclear and renewable power, and witnesses a reversal in its fortunes with large orders in the thermal power and railway segments.
NEW DELHI : The Centre is considering categorizing state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) as a 'strategic' public sector undertaking, according to two people close to the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more