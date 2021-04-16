Subscribe
BHEL to procure 300 products worth 3,000 crore annually from MSMEs

BHEL to procure 300 products worth 3,000 crore annually from MSMEs

Bharat Heavy Electricals
1 min read . 07:02 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Going by the government’s thrust areas, we see lot of market potential for local manufacturing in fields such as e-mobility, railway electrification, renewables and in energy conservation, Anil Joshi, ED, BHEL said

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has identified 300 products for exclusive procurement from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) worth around 3,000 crore on an average annually, said Anil Joshi, Executive Director, of the company, Friday.

“Going by the government’s thrust areas, we see lot of market potential for local manufacturing in fields such as e-mobility, railway electrification, renewables and in energy conservation, for which we will need products such as inverters, transformers, power conditioning units, solar modules, LEDs, batteries, battery chargers, IP based public address system, FRP cable trays etc," Joshi said.

Joshi was speaking at a webinar on ‘Reigniting Manufacturing Growth through MSME Development - Electrical and Electronic sector’ organised by MVIRDC World Trade Center, Mumbai and All India Association of Industries.

