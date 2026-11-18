BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), the payments app backed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is focusing on active, repeat users rather than a market-share race with bigger rivals PhonePe and Google Pay, said Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and chief executive of NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL).
The app has around 15 million active users, up from 11 million in March, and targets 17 million by March 2027. It has climbed from 15th place among Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps by volume in February 2025 to sixth, but Nataraj expects gradual gains.