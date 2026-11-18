BENGALURU : BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), the payments app backed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is focusing on active, repeat users rather than a market-share race with bigger rivals PhonePe and Google Pay, said Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and chief executive of NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL).
BENGALURU : BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), the payments app backed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is focusing on active, repeat users rather than a market-share race with bigger rivals PhonePe and Google Pay, said Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and chief executive of NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL).
The app has around 15 million active users, up from 11 million in March, and targets 17 million by March 2027. It has climbed from 15th place among Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps by volume in February 2025 to sixth, but Nataraj expects gradual gains.
The app has around 15 million active users, up from 11 million in March, and targets 17 million by March 2027. It has climbed from 15th place among Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps by volume in February 2025 to sixth, but Nataraj expects gradual gains.
“Whether a new user will pick up BHIM or not…it will always happen in the order of market share. Five out of 10 new users will pick up PhonePe; one out of 10 new users will pick up BHIM. So it is not that we are going to dramatically change user behaviour or habit overnight. It is going to be a very gradual movement,” she said.
In September, BHIM processed 253.94 million transactions worth ₹28,730.44 crore, against 110.84 million worth ₹16,273.38 crore a year ago, NPCI data showed. Its app-transaction share was about 1.1%. PhonePe and Google Pay together held 78% of volume in the month, down from 82% a year ago.
Asked whether BHIM could lean on its direct link to NPCI to position itself as a more reliable option when payments fail, Nataraj dismissed the idea. Being NPCI's own app offers no technical or branding shortcut, she said.
“All UPI apps connect to the payments network in the same way, giving BHIM no edge on transaction success rates, and most everyday users do not even know it is run by NPCI,” Nataraj added.
BHIM instead wants to be evaluated on the active users it retains and new users it brings into the UPI ecosystem. Its recurring-use offerings include National Pension System investments, CaratLane digital gold, RuPay credit card payments, bill payments and MyUPI, which tracks autopay mandates across apps.
It also distributes HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit cards. “Our objective is to move towards more annuity products,” Nataraj said, referring to offerings that encourage repeat use.
Its average payment of about ₹1,130 is more than double that of Navi and super.money, which Nataraj attributes to users trusting BHIM for high-value payments such as IPO applications.
Cashbacks
Cashbacks, which have helped smaller UPI apps grow, as Mint reported on 22 June, will remain part of BHIM’s acquisition strategy.
“The consumer needs a reason to switch. The reason, unfortunately, in an undifferentiated world is incentives,” she said.
Rather than subsidizing low-value transfers that users make solely to pocket rewards, BHIM will tie cashbacks to broader, recurring usage, such as hitting a minimum number of transactions a month, with merchants typically sharing the cost.
“We are not in the business of giving users a flat ₹10 cashback for doing 10 P2P (person-to-person) transactions of ₹1 each,” she said, adding that rewards must encourage varied payments to retain users.
Building that user base has been expensive. NBSL's loss widened to ₹390.6 crore in fiscal year 2025-26 from ₹68.1 crore a year ago, on revenue of ₹27.8 crore, a loss of about ₹14 for every rupee earned. The FY25 figure covers only six months, as NPCI moved BHIM into NBSL on 1 October 2024.
For comparison, PhonePe reported consolidated operating revenue of ₹7,920 crore in FY26, about 285 times NBSL’s turnover, though it too remained in the red, posting a net loss of ₹2,792 crore.
Paid-up equity capital stood at ₹700 crore. Nataraj declined to disclose an annual investment outlay, identifying technology and consumer incentives as spending priorities.
She gave no profitability timeline, saying NBSL first wants to cover essential running costs rather than rely indefinitely on NPCI’s funding. “We are projecting a path to self-sustenance followed by a path to profitability. We cannot just keep on investing fresh capital and not look at self-sufficiency,” she added.
MDR impact
Revenue currently comes from distributing non-payment products, Nataraj said. The impact of the merchant discount rate (MDR) will depend on final rules.
In September, NPCI notified a 0.4% MDR on eligible person-to-merchant UPI transactions above ₹2,000, capped at ₹300 per transaction, before deferring the 15 October rollout until after Diwali.
Beyond its app, BHIM supplies a white-label software development kit that lets banks offer UPI payments within their own apps. Canara Bank, the first to go live, adds about 50,000 customers daily through its branches, and NBSL is discussing partnerships with one or two more public sector banks, Nataraj told Mint.
BHIM does not acquire merchants directly, working through banks instead. Nataraj said it does not yet have a payment aggregator licence. Its strength lies in online checkouts, recharges and utility bills.
For Nataraj, BHIM’s market share is a byproduct, not the primary goal. “If we do our technology and our consumer experience right, the numbers and market share will and should follow,” she said.