BHP says underpaid nearly 29,000 staff for 13 years, owes $280 million

BHP says underpaid nearly 29,000 staff for 13 years, owes $280 million1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 07:23 PM IST
The company had incorrectly deducted leave on public holidays since 2010 for an average of six leave days in total per person for the vast majority of current and former workers, or about 28,500 people
BHP Group had underpaid nearly 29,000 of its Australian employees for leave and other entitlements for over a period of 13 years. The miner estimated that it would cost $280 million.
