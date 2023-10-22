Bhutani Infra developing 15 mn sq ft area in 4 projects in Noida, expanding out of NCR

Outside the NCR, Bhutani Infra is developing a total of 10 million square feet area in Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

Realty company Bhutani Infra said it is developing a 15 million square feet area in four projects in Noida and also expanding out of the national capital region (NCR) for the first time in four locations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outside the NCR, the real estate company is developing a total of 10 million square feet area in Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, said Bhutani Infra CEO and founder Ashish Bhutani.

“We are currently working on our four projects in Noida in NCR which include a high-end residential project in Sector 128, a mix use project in Sector 150, Cyberthum in Sector 104, a shopping mall in Sector 133. Total area under development is 15 million square feet," Bhutani was quoted as saying in a PTI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyberthum is going to be the “tallest office twin towers in North India" and is expected to be ready by 2024, he added.

The idea behind the group's upcoming projects is also not just to create commercial and residential projects but come up with landmark structures that stand out from others, he further said.

The company has delivered 16 projects in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad in the NCR and is now expanding to Tier II cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have acquired plots in Haridwar, Ludhiana, Sancoale (Goa) and Lucknow. These are the areas where we are now expanding apart from NCR and these projects would go live by June next year," Bhutani told PTI. The real estate company aims to deliver them by 2028.

The project in Sancoale, Goa is going to be “most premium" with independent villas and apartments in seven-storey buildings, Bhutani said. “There will be 700 swimming pools in the project. Every villa will have its own pool. This is going to be the first of its kind in the world at this scale."

In Haridwar, the project would have a luxury residential and shopping centre and would be close to Har ki Paudi, while in Lucknow the group is preparing for development along the Shaheed Path. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

