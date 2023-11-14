'Bid to block Religare acquisition': Burman family slams ‘arm twisting’ FIR linking Dabur to Mahadev betting app case
The Dabur group denies receiving any formal communication regarding the FIR and calls it false and baseless. They believe the accusation was made to hinder their acquisition of Religare Enterprises.
Members of the Dabur group have issued a rebuttal after reports linked its chairman and director to the Mahadev betting app case. The Mumbai Police has reportedly booked 32 people – including Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman – under various sections of fraud and gambling. A spokesperson for the Burman family however dubbed it a ‘baseless’ accusation that happened to coincide with their bid to acquire Religare Enterprises.