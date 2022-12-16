Bidders for Srei companies to submit revised bids1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 09:58 PM IST
The bidders had submitted their resolution plans, earnest money deposits (EMDs) and bank guarantees as part of their bids on 3 December.
MUMBAI : The lenders of debt-ridden Srei companies have asked the three final bidders to submit revised bids under the resolution plan by 22 December. After long negotiations with the bidders— National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL), Authum Investments and a consortium of Arena Investors LP and Varde Partners—the committee of creditors (CoC) have requested them to improve upon the initial plans, said two officials aware of the matter.