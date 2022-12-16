Bidders for Srei companies to submit revised bids

In October 2021, the Reserve Bank of India referred Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL) for bankruptcy after their boards were superseded by the central bank, and an administrator was appointed. Forty-four lenders have made claims of ₹32,750 crore against the companies.The three bidders were among 17 final potential resolution applicants for SIFL and SEFL. Investors like Capri Global and AM Mining, a unit of ArcelorMittal, were on the final list of potential resolution applicants. They later opted out of the race.