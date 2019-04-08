The State Bank of India (SBI) today invited bids for stake sale in struggling carrier Jet Airways. SBI, which is the lead lender of a consortium of domestic lenders that has extended loans to Jet Airways, is looking for "change in control and management" of the carrier, according to a public notice.

SBI Capital Markets would be assisting and advising the lenders in the bidding process. The SBI-led consortium of 26 lenders now has the management control of the full-service carrier under a debt-recast plan. SBI is the lead lender to Jet Airways, which has a debt burden of ₹8,000 crore. The bids have to be submitted by 6 pm on April 10.

The lenders' consortium has taken control of the airline under the debt resolution plan approved by the Jet Airways' board on March 25 and are set to infuse ₹1,500 crore.

Besides, the carrier's founder and promoter Naresh Goyal as well as his wife Anita Goyal has quit the board. The shareholding of Goyals has come down to 25% from 51% earlier.

Acute financial crunch has forced the airline to ground aircraft, cancel flights and delay payment of salaries, including to pilots.

Last week, the lenders said they would pursue resolution plan for the carrier in a time-bound manner under the present legal and regulatory framework.

"The lenders are cognisant that the outcome of efforts of the lenders will depend on the interest shown by the parties on sale of stake in the company," the statement issued by lenders had said. (With Agency Inputs)