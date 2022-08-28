Bidding for Reliance Capital ends tomorrow amid concerns of investors

The due date for submitting bids for debt-laden Reliance Capital is likely to end on Monday. Despite giving extensions in deadlines numerous times, there has been a very tepid response from investors for Reliance Capital and its subsidiaries. Investors seem to be cautious in bidding for Reliance Capital amid concerns over its most valuable arm Reliance General Insurance Company. Currently, the completion of the corporate insolvency resolution process of the company is extended till November 1, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}