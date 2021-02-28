Bidding war for G4S takeover comes to a close

G4S has been plagued with many maladies in the recent past. The public company has faced criticism after being stripped of several government contracts, including running HM Prison Birmingham following riots. It has also been facing allegations of systematic human rights violations against its workforce in the UAE and Qatar. These claims have caused Norway's sovereign wealth fund to blacklist G4S shares, gauging investing in G4S as an "unacceptable risk". In G4S' 2019 annual report, G4S said that it would implement a due diligence programme to ensure that human rights are respected, and business ethics are adhered to, starting with its operations in Europe and the Middle East.