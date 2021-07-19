The U.S. government has “high confidence" that hackers tied to the Ministry of State Security, or MSS, carried out the unusually indiscriminate hack of Microsoft Exchange Server software that emerged in March, one of the officials said. The official said that U.S. allies are also expected to join in the attribution of the hacking activity, which rendered an estimated hundreds of thousands of mostly small businesses and organizations vulnerable to cyber intrusion.

