Biden administration to order federal agencies to fix hundreds of cyber flaws

A significant majority of the flaws being published on the DHS catalog are ones that weren’t covered under previous orders, a senior official said. Those listed from 2021 will require fixes within two weeks and, going forward, newly added flaws could require faster mitigation, the official said. Agencies will have up to six months to address security holes found in previous years because they are less likely to carry a high risk of exploitation and there may be a backlog as cybersecurity teams address the more recently disclosed flaws.

