Biden administration to propose new rules for airlines to improve customer service

Biden administration to propose new rules for airlines to improve customer service2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:33 PM IST
The aim of the rules would be to require airlines to pay compensation beyond a ticket refund and to cover expenses that consumers incur, including rebooking on another flight, if the airline causes a cancellation or significant delay
The Biden administration is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline's control.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×