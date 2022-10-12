Biden rule would add more gig workers to company payrolls5 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:22 PM IST
Move would count more workers at companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash as employees instead of independent contractors
The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that could put more gig workers on company payrolls, scrapping a Trump administration rule from 2021 that made it easier for firms to classify workers as independent contractors.