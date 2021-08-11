President Biden will meet Wednesday with the chief executives of United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Kaiser Permanente in a bid to encourage more companies to follow their lead and require workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Howard University President Wayne Frederick and Diane Sumpter, a small business leader from South Carolina, are also expected to attend the virtual meeting alongside United CEO Scott Kirby and Kaiser Permanente CEO Gregory Adams, a White House official said.

The companies and university have all said staff must be vaccinated, and Howard is also requiring students to get the shots. Mr. Biden plans to highlight the four as a model for other private-sector leaders, as officials race to get more Americans vaccinated and slow the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which has triggered a rise in cases and hospitalizations across the country.

The official said the participants reflect four sectors—large corporations, small businesses, healthcare providers, and colleges and universities—that the administration sees as pillars in inoculating the U.S. against the virus.

Mr. Biden has asked the private sector to help accelerate vaccination against Covid-19. Two weeks ago, he announced new requirements for federal workers to either get vaccinated against the virus or get tested regularly, and he called on businesses to take a similar approach.

The White House reached out to business groups such as the Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers and Business Roundtable before Mr. Biden announced the vaccine requirements for federal workers, the White House official said, and those associations praised the policy change.

The Treasury Department also held a call with 900 employers earlier this week to discuss how businesses can use funding from the Covid-19 relief package Mr. Biden signed into law in March to give employees time off to get vaccinated, the official said.

Administration officials, led by White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients and Office of Public Engagement director Cedric Richmond, have also worked with companies to offer incentives to people who get vaccinated, such as Anheuser-Busch giving away free beer to vaccinated individuals on July 4, and Lyft, Uber and child-care companies offering other services. Administration officials were in touch with Yelp before the company said users would be able to filter businesses by “Proof of vaccination required" and “All staff fully vaccinated."

Linda Kelly, general counsel for NAM, which represents 14,000 manufacturing companies, said her group has been in regular contact with the administration as it tries to help member companies increase vaccination rates among their workforces. “This is really an all-hands-on-deck kind of situation," she said.

Companies like United and Tyson Foods Inc. have introduced vaccination requirements for their employees in recent days. Nearly 1,500 hospitals are now requiring employees to be vaccinated, according to the American Hospital Association, and more than 600 colleges and universities are requiring vaccination against Covid-19, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

“We are essentially saying there are different paths you can take, but the path that you cannot take is doing nothing—that’s the one unacceptable position right now," said Ben Wakana, deputy director of strategic communication and engagement for Mr. Biden’s Covid-19 response team.

“Businesses, at this point in time, I think, have a unique ability like they have not had at any other time during this pandemic to actually curb the direction of this pandemic," he added.

Several state and local officials, including in California, New York City and the District of Columbia, have also embraced vaccination requirements for government workers. The Department of Veterans Affairs mandated vaccines for front-line workers, and on Monday the Pentagon said it would add vaccination against Covid-19 to its mandatory shots list for U.S. service members by mid-September.

Administration officials have said guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission—which says federal laws don’t prevent an employer from requiring workers to be vaccinated—gives companies the legal standing to issue mandates. Mr. Biden’s requirements for federal workers were completed after the Justice Department determined that federal law doesn’t prohibit private companies or public agencies from requiring Covid-19 vaccines.

Some companies have privately conveyed concerns about taking steps that might be polarizing to the public, administration officials said. The White House’s response has been that vaccination requirements should not be seen as political, and it has compared them to safety requirements such as wearing seat belts.

In his announcement, United’s Mr. Kirby pointed to the dozens of condolence letters he said he had sent to the family members of employees who have died from Covid-19 as part of his reasoning for requiring its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated this fall, becoming the first major airline to take the step.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.