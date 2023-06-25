Big B’s new digital self to redefine fan connect

Big B’s new digital self to redefine fan connect1 min read 25 Jun 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is set to introduce his digital avatar, in partnership with IP monetisation platform Ikonz, to interact with fans through generative AI technology. Under the management of Ikonz, Bachchan's digital avatar will serve as a virtual manifestation of the actor, connecting with his fan base in real time. Bachchan has also acquired an undisclosed stake in Ikonz, with the collaboration aiming to create an era of interactive entertainment. The partnership will enable fans worldwide to engage with their favourite stars on a global scale.
Mumbai: Following a favourable ruling from the Delhi High Court last year to secure his voice, image, and personality rights, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is now set to introduce his digital avatar to interact with fans directly. Teaming up with Ikonz, an IP monetization platform, Big B seeks to redefine the concept of engaging with fans through the application of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
