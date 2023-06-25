Big B’s new digital self to redefine fan connect

Mumbai: Following a favourable ruling from the Delhi High Court last year to secure his voice, image, and personality rights, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is now set to introduce his digital avatar to interact with fans directly. Teaming up with Ikonz, an IP monetization platform, Big B seeks to redefine the concept of engaging with fans through the application of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Under the exclusive management of Ikonz, Bachchan’s digital avatar will serve as a virtual manifestation of himself, facilitating a novel and immersive experience of connecting with his extensive fan base in real time. “It’s a momentous day for Ikonz," Abinav Varma Kalidindi, founder chief executive, Ikonz, said.

“Together we will leverage the power of generative AI to create immersive experiences transcending physical boundaries. With our state-of-the-art technology, fans will now have an opportunity to interact with their favourite actor like never before. It will be a hyper-realistic digital avatar with a holographic external reality, which can converse with people."

As part of the deal, Bachchan has acquired an undisclosed stake in Ikonz, further solidifying his commitment to the collaboration and future of interactive entertainment.

Expressing his interest in emerging technologies, Bachchan said: “I am intrigued with the way technology is evolving and the pace at which innovations are coming up. One such is generative AI. I am happy to be a part of an amazing futuristic world and have thus partnered with Ikonz. Together we will embark on this new world of the metaverse."

Last year, Ikonz raised a seed round of funding from early-stage venture capital firm Village Global and technology investment firm Woodstock. The round also saw participation from Polygon Studios, the NFT and gaming vertical of Polygon.

Village Global is backed by Bill Gates (Microsoft), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Eric Schmidt (Google), Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn), Bob Iger (Disney), Mike Bloomberg (Bloomberg) and Diane Green (VMware), among others.

Ikonz wants to be at the forefront of generative AI technology and the collaboration with Bachchan aligns with Ikonz’s vision of combining advanced technologies with cultural icons to create an era of interactive entertainment. This partnership will enable fans worldwide to engage with their favourite stars on a global scale.

The Ikonz team has already begun closely collaborating with Bachchan to capture his unique attributes, ensuring the delivery of an unparalleled and personalised experience for the fans. The fusion of artificial intelligence and creativity through generative AI is rapidly reshaping the digital landscape, and Bachchan’s partnership with Ikonz exemplifies the possibilities of this transformative technology.