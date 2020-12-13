Big Bazaar aims to have 300 hypermarket stores in next three quarters

To sustain during pandemic, Big Bazar has also adopted digital modes of shopping. Customers can get also avail doorstep delivery option using shopping app, WhatsApp and even phone. The company has also introduced 'pick up at stores' options for all. On being asked about the contribution of these new channels in Big Bazaar total sales, Nayak said: "Different markets have different behaviour... We have hit the catchments of cities and towns, where the order from delivery have hit 15 per cent of the store sale".