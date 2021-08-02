Big Bazaar, the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group and is present in over 150 cities across the country has announced that customers can pre-book the MahaBachat offer of atta, dal and rice free. The pre-booking can be done at any Big Bazaar store or online on the Big Bazaar app and shop.bigbazaar.com from 31 July to 8 August.

On pre-booking, the customer will get an e-Gift Voucher for Rs. 3000 which they can use to shop during Mahabachat and claim the offer of 5 kg Atta, 1 kg Dal and 1 kg Rice free.

The MahaBachat offer will be available between 9 to 15 August where customers can avail all the biggest deals and offers across Food, Fashion, Home & Electronics along with this mega offer and additional bank discounts.

"At Big Bazaar our aim is to always give back maximum value to our member family. This time we had such a strong offer with Atta, Dal and Rice, essentials that every household needs, that we wanted to give our customers a chance to pre-book it in advance. In fact for each region we will be giving their most favored variants of atta, dal and rice," said Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group.

Big Bazaar has created mega shopping properties like SabseSaste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Smart Search, Wednesday Bazaar, and Great Indian Home Festival which empowers the customers to shop the best at the lowest price.

