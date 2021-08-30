Big builders tap demand for plotted projects after covid

“In the plotted segment, a majority of the players today are still unorganized and the quality is average. On the demand side, it is a mix of both investor-driven and end-users where some people will build homes on the land. With land being limited and as density in cities grow, people see significant value in buying land. Which is why we are seeing large, branded developers entering this space," said Abhishek Kapoor, chief operating officer, Puravankara.