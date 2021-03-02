Big companies disclose details on gender, race in workforces

Big companies disclose details on gender, race in workforces6 min read . 02:19 PM IST
- Prompted by last summer’s protests, prodded by regulators and investors, more executives and boards are putting numbers to diversity efforts
Big U.S. companies are giving a more detailed picture of diversity in their ranks, with dozens of them publicly sharing gender or race breakdowns, many for the first time.
Three-quarters of the workers at General Electric Co. were men. Half of senior executives at engine-maker Cummins Inc. were women. Chicken processor Tyson Foods Inc. said 25% of its U.S. workers were Black. At Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., 38% of U.S. employees were Latinos.
