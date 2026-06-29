Big Four look beyond metros to tap growth goals of smaller businesses

India's top audit and consulting firms are increasingly expanding beyond the metropolitan hubs, as fast-growing promoter-led companies and small and mid-sized businesses in smaller cities drive demand for their services ranging from tax and succession planning to mergers and acquisitions and digital transformation. The shift is prompting the Big Four—EY, KPMG, PwC and Deloitte—to set up offices and deepen their presence in what they see as the next major growth market.
Cities such as Jaipur, Coimbatore, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Trivandrum and Gandhinagar are emerging as key markets, with businesses looking to professionalize operations, scale through acquisitions and adopt enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, according to industry executives.
"We have opened offices in non-metro cities because we realized that there are firms there with revenue of over ₹200-500 crore and want to grow 10x in size…They want services in M&A, tax and even ERP solutions," Debasish Mishra, chief growth officer for Deloitte South Asia, told Mint. For instance, in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, Deloitte employed 2,000 people when it started operations there in 2023, and the headcount is now 5,000.