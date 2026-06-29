Big Four look beyond metros to tap growth goals of smaller businesses

"We have opened offices in non-metro cities because we realized that there are firms there with revenue of over ₹200-500 crore and want to grow 10x in size…They want services in M&A, tax and even ERP solutions," Debasish Mishra, chief growth officer for Deloitte South Asia, told Mint. For instance, in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, Deloitte employed 2,000 people when it started operations there in 2023, and the headcount is now 5,000.