Big hotel brands bet on all-inclusive resorts to counter covid-19 slump

All-inclusive resorts started in Europe in the 1950s, Mr. Berman said. In the 1970s and 1980s the business model spread to the Caribbean and Mexico. At the time, a big part of the appeal was safety, Mr. Berman said. Tourists could lie on the beach, eat at restaurants and play golf without ever having to leave their heavily guarded hotel or having to take out their wallets. Until recently, the sector was dominated by local brands.