Big increase in jet fuel price adds to the woes of airlines

“Indian airlines spend at least 40-50% more on ATF prices as compared to several of their contemporaries across the world. As international operations are closed, airlines don’t even have an option to buy ATF at a cheaper rate from abroad," said a senior official of a budget carrier, who added that with passenger demand staying tepid amid the pandemic, it is difficult for airlines to pass on the entire cost increase to passengers. Airlines operated at below 33% capacity after resuming operations, as they struggled to fill seats, monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed.