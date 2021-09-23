Big pharma isn’t done rolling out covid treatments

The picture could change soon. Pfizer, Merck & Co. and Roche Holding are all conducting late-stage clinical trials for experimental oral antiviral treatments. Pfizer is evaluating its candidate in high-risk and low-risk patients who haven’t yet been hospitalized, while Merck’s trial aims to prevent Covid-19 infections in members of the same household as a patient diagnosed with the disease. Roche, in partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals, is studying its drug in hospitalized patients. Results for all three are expected before the end of the year.