Big pharma looks beyond Covid with AstraZeneca eyeing Gilead

While Gilead’s best hope is the inflammation drug filgotinib, it has joined AstraZeneca and many other companies on a search for drugs in the industry’s most lucrative area: oncology. The company’s assets include Yescarta, an immune cancer therapy that hasn’t enjoyed wide use since arriving in a 2017 deal for Kite Pharma. Experimental drugs include magrolimab that came in a $4.9 billion deal for Forty Seven in March, as well as compounds it will co-develop through a $1.6 billion April agreement with Arcus Biosciences Inc.