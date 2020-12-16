Big pharma passes its annual checkup

Eli Lilly said Tuesday it expects revenue of $26.5 billion to $28 billion next year, which is about 11% higher from this year’s forecast. That growth is primarily from drugs already on the market, such as diabetes treatment Trulicity and anti-inflammatory drug Taltz. Lilly boosted its dividend payout by 15% and shares rose in early trading. Lilly also announced a deal to acquire gene-therapy startup Prevail Therapeutics for $880 million in upfront cash.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in