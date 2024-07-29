Big Pharma rallies and moves past obesity

A market rotation is playing out across large pharmaceutical companies, with industry laggards such as Bristol Myers Squibb soaring in recent weeks and richly valued obesity plays Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk sinking. But these moves are about more than just momentum: It is also helping that the industry seems to be weathering regulatory storms well. One of the biggest concerns for pharmaceutical companies in recent years has been drug-pricing pressure stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which for the first time empowered Medicare to directly negotiate how much it pays for some high-price therapies.