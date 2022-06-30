Big pharma won’t bail out battered biotech

Of course the market rout leaves some solid biotech businesses trading at bargain prices. That means the deal pace will probably pick up this year, especially in the crowded oncology space. Ipsen has agreed to acquire Epizyme for $247 million, and Bristol-Myers Squibb said it would buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 billion. Both are cancer plays. While the Turning Point deal reflected a premium, the purchase price was still below last year’s high. Much of the most recent strength in the biotechnology sector has been related to speculation that Merck & Co. might buy Seagen, a company that could fetch about $40 billion.