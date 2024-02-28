SpiceJet settles legal dispute with AerCap, saving ₹235 crore
SpiceJet, an Indian budget airline, and Celestial Aviation, a subsidiary of AerCap, one of the world's largest aircraft lessors, have amicably settled their $29.9 million ( ₹250 Crore) dispute, avoiding a prolonged legal battle, on February 29, as per an official release.