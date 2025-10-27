Big relief for Vodafone Idea in AGR battle — a look at how the case unfolded

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Ltd received a significant reprieve on Monday after the Supreme Court allowed the government to address the telecom operator's grievances and reassess the demand for Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues without judicial intervention.

The ruling offers a much-needed breather to the financially strained company, which has long sought operational stability to stay afloat in India’s hyper-competitive telecom sector.

The Supreme Court also noted that the decision on any relief to the telecom operator is a policy matter. The government became a major shareholder in Vodafone Idea earlier this year, with a 49% stake through a debt-to-equity swap.

The case pertains to Vodafone Idea filing a petition last month challenging the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) demand for an additional ₹9,450 crore towards AGR dues.

Timeline of the AGR dispute — March 1999: The issue originated when the government launched the New Telecom Policy, under which a revenue-sharing model was also introduced, in which the telecom companies agreed to share a certain percentage of revenue with the government. The dispute arose from differing interpretations of AGR, with the DoT arguing it included all revenue, while companies contended it should only include core telecom revenues.

— October 2019: The Vodafone Idea AGR dispute dates back to October 2019, when the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the DoT, leaving operators like Vodafone Idea burdened with massive liabilities. At the time, the DoT insisted that all revenue, including from the sale of assets and interest, should be included in AGR. Telecom companies argued that only income from core telecom services should be taxed, Mint reported earlier.

— July 2021: The apex court reaffirmed its stance that the dues determined and reported by the DoT were final and could not be re-assessed or self-assessed by the companies.

— October 2021: After intense pressure from the industry, the government amended the definition of AGR to exclude non-telecom income. This change brought major relief to the operators, though it did not apply retrospectively to the long-pending dues that sparked years of litigation, according to a report by Khaitan and Co.

— May 2025: Vodafone Idea filed a plea seeking relief from AGR liabilities. collectively amounting to over ₹80,000 crore, citing financial distress. Shortly after, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions by major telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices seeking waivers on interest, penalties, and interest on penalties related to AGR dues.

— September 2025: Vodafone Idea filed a petition on 8 September, in which the company contested DoT's demand for an additional ₹9,450 crore and sought a waiver of interest and penalties. The Supreme Court initially scheduled the hearing of the Vodafone Idea-AGR case for 19 September but later postponed it to September 26.

— October 2025: The hearing, which was scheduled for 26 September, was again postponed to 6 October and then to 13 October as the government requested for additional time. The SC on 13 October decided to adjourn Vodafone Idea's plea seeking a waiver from paying interest and penalties on its AGR dues demand raised by DoT. Finally, on 27 October, the SC allowed the Union government to reconsider and reassess the AGR dues demanded from Vodafone Idea, treating it as a policy matter under the government's domain.

How much does Vodafone Idea owe now? In 2020, the Supreme Court upheld DoT's calculations for dues until 2016-17, ruling out any scope for self-assessment or reassessment of dues. However, in its petition filed on 8 September, Vodafone Idea argued that DoT has now raised fresh demands for additional payments covering the period up to FY2018-19, Mint reported.

The company currently faces an additional demand of ₹9,450 crore in dues. According to the petition, Dot raised an additional demand of ₹2,774 crore from Idea Group and Vodafone Idea (post-merger in August 2018), whereas the demand against Vodafone Group (pre-merger) was ₹6,675 crore.

Vodafone Idea, which claims to be cash-strapped, already owes the government around ₹83,400 crore in AGR dues and is supposed to make annual payments of ₹18,000 crore starting in March 2026. Mint reported that penalties and interest have pushed the company's total liabilities to around ₹2 trillion.

