Big team of PE and M&A lawyers set to leave Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas for JSA

Krishna Yadav

  • About 20 layers are set to make the move, with Shardul partners Iqbal Khan and Ambarish leading the way.

Khan and Ambarish led several significant M&A and PE transactions for both Indian and foreign clients at SAM

Law firm JSA Advocates & Solicitors is set to expand its corporate and private equity (PE), and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice by hiring a team of 18 to 20 equity and M&A lawyers from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, another top-tier law firm.

Leading the big move are Shardul partners Iqbal Khan and Ambarish. Khan, who was senior equity partner at SAM, will now serve as national corporate lead at JSA. With more than nine years of experience at SAM, he is highly regarded for his handling of large private-equity and M&A transactions, both domestic and international. Before he joined SAM, Khan worked at renowned US law firms such as Paul Weiss and Kirkland & Ellis.

Ambarish, who was an equity partner at SAM for 16 years, has extensive experience in transactions involving listed companies and Sebi-related matters. His substantial background in Japanese practice will further enhance the team's capabilities.

Also read: When shareholder voting is on, many directors pull their candidature

Together, Khan and Ambarish led numerous significant M&A and PE transactions for both Indian and foreign clients. Their shift to JSA is expected to significantly bolster the firm's corporate prowess.

"We are delighted to welcome Iqbal and Ambarish, two distinguished corporate lawyers, to the JSA family. We are confident that their expertise will thrive within the meritocratic environment that defines JSA," said Amit Kapur and Vivek K Chandy, joint managing partners at JSA.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Krishna Yadav

Krishna, a lawyer turned journalist, is a key member of Mint's corporate team. He covers major legal battles in Delhi's courtrooms, with a focus on finance, markets, and policy. Additionally, he crafts easy-to-understand explainers for complex stories and holds a PG Diploma from the renowned Asian College of Journalism.
