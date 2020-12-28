Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top US funds

Tech was another clear winner from the pandemic as people moved from offices to work-from-home and conducted business by video call while ordering goods online. The Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN and the Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG+ 2X Leveraged ETN - both of which use leverage to invest in so-called FANG technology stocks such as Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc - posted returns of 301.9% and 201.9% respectively, making them the second- and third-best performing funds for the year through Dec. 9.