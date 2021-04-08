Big Tech companies prosper despite chip shortage
- Samsung’s forecast of a 44% rise in quarterly operating profit shows strong demand for phones, other consumer electronics
The global semiconductor shortage, snarling the availability of everything from cars to refrigerators, hasn’t crimped big tech’s profits.
Churning out products around the clock, semiconductor giants can’t keep pace with demand, as vaccines roll out, economies reopen and people keep spending.
