Big tech has a chance to patch things up with Europe

Microsoft’s European antitrust fight in the early 2000s offers an instructive example. For years the software giant rejected the EU’s arguments that it had dominant market power which limited how others could compete. Things only eased off once the company started behaving as if it believed European officials were right. Whether or not Microsoft had a true change of heart or a lesson in realpolitik, the crackdown ended—though the company might also qualify as a gatekeeper under the new rules.