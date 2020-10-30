Big Tech’s big numbers still lack some punch

Amazon and Facebook also posted strong growth for the third quarter while adopting a cautious tone for what lies ahead. For Amazon, that came in the form of an operating income projection for the fourth quarter that was below Wall Street’s target. Results for the company’s closely watched AWS cloud business were also only in line with the Street’s projections. Facebook doesn’t give specific forecasts, but Chief Financial Officer David Wehner projected more headwinds for 2021, which will include changes to Apple’s mobile operating system that could make life harder for advertisers, as well as “the evolving regulatory landscape."