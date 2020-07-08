Big tech’s China face-off risks sparking exodus from Hong Kong

“We are absolutely headed for a showdown, and there are no indications that the Hong Kong government is particularly prepared if Facebook or another company refuses a removal request," said James Griffiths, a journalist and author of “The Great Firewall: How to Build and Control an Alternative Version of the Internet." “These companies appear to have realized that there is no compromise they could make that would truly satisfy Beijing or make them seem trustworthy. This could make them more willing to stand up against Chinese censorship in Hong Kong."