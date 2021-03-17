Bengaluru: Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), the real estate arm of Godrej Group, sees a significant window of opportunity to expand its project portfolio, with both land acquisitions and a robust launch pipeline in the next year, said a top executive.

Earlier this week, the Mumbai-based firm raised ₹3,750 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of 2.59 crore equity shares to global investors including Government of Singapore, Goldman Sachs Funds and Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund.

GPL is aiming at rapid growth and plans to leverage its position, alongside other leading developers when several real estate firms are still struggling with a liquidity crisis and trying to recover from the pandemic-led disruption.

“The capital will allow us to think bigger in terms of business development opportunity and expand our project portfolio. We see a window of opportunity in the next 12-18 months. Land valuations are at a reasonable level and there isn’t much competition. Large developers like us want to capitalize on the current situation," said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, GPL said in an interview.

GPL, which traditionally has always preferred an asset light model and chosen to develop projects through joint ventures or joint development agreements, has also scaled up land buying in the past year.

In March, GPL emerged as the highest bidder for two adjacent land parcels in Navi Mumbai for a total bid value of Rs166 crore in an e-auction conducted by City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco). In December, it had bought 18 acres in suburban Bengaluru’s Whitefield to develop a premium residential project.

“Land buying is value accretive, and we are clear that we aren’t building a land bank. We want to use the capital to either buy land or enter into joint ventures and launch those projects quickly. Purchasing land for small projects assure high return on capital. For larger parcels, like the Ashok Vihar land, there was staggered payment over a few years ," Godrej said.

Last year, GPL acquired 26.58 acres from Railway Land Development Authority in Ashok Vihar, Delhi for ₹1,359 crore, this is one of the largest land transactions in India in recent times.

Godrej said the ongoing March quarter is expected to be the best ever quarter for the company in terms of launches. GPL plans to launch around 9-10 projects across cities by March-end.

“We have a robust launch pipeline in the new financial year. While we will continue to focus on our key property markets (Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR), we are exploring opportunities in Hyderabad as a new location. With our plotted projects, we may venture into other cities beyond our core markets," Godrej said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via